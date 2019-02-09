SEBRING — Television has given the general public a distorted view of the process in a criminal trial.
This is nothing new. Perry Mason had witnesses on the stand spilling their secrets to a jury within a half hour. Shows like “Law & Order” have the investigation and the trial completed in a one-hour time frame. Even Jessica Fletcher, amateur sleuth, knew who dunnit and had them admitting to it within one episode.
In truth, the process just to get to a trial can take years, Jacob Orr said. Orr is an assistant state attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit. He gave some general guidelines on how criminal proceedings like a murder trial take place.
The first charge(s) is by affidavit upon arrest. Generally, the suspect goes before a judge within a day of an arrest; this is called the first appearance.
With murder charges, a grand jury is called. Orr said the grand jury is similar to a regular jury that serves for the duration of the trial; but the grand jury “serves” for several months at a time. The grand jury is formed from citizens in the community. The grand jury may not be called into court but are on standby if a murder case is brought forward.
“They are not saying ‘you’re guilty,’” Orr said. “They are just saying there is enough evidence for a trial to go forward.”
In a criminal trial, the grand jury process would be omitted and the suspect would go straight to arraignment.
Arraignment is the next step in the pretrial process for a murder case.
“The arraignment, in practice, is when the formal charges are read,” Orr said. “The defendant enters a plea. In this modern system, it’s usually not guilty.”
The case is then set to go forward and pretrial conferences begin. This is where the promise of a speedy trial isn’t actually so speedy. Orr said pretrial conferences are supposed to be meetings where the defense and the prosecution meet to share information and evidence in preparation for trial.
“They are for all parties to be ready for trial discovery,” Orr said. “We have to share evidence with them and the defense has to share certain items with us.”
Pretrial conferences can last for years. Some see it as a stall tactic by the defense. Orr said some of the issues hashed out in pretrial conferences are mental health competency; the right to depose; experts are hired and depositions are taken from them; trying to get evidence suppressed; and determining what evidence is admissible and which is not. Orr said the delays are a “constant frustration.”
When both parties are finally satisfied with the pretrial conferences, a trial date is set.
“This is where there is finally closure,” Orr said.
Notices are sent out to the public for jury duty. Both the defense and the prosecution may use a pre-emptory challenge for up to 10 potential jurors plus one pre-emptory challenge for each alternate before a jury is then selected. However, the trial judge has the discretion to add additional pre-emptory challenges.
For misdemeanor and felony cases, six jurors are sat, and one alternate is typically selected. For a capital case like a murder case where the death penalty is being sought, 12 jurors are sat; the numbers of alternates vary.
Unless a mistrial is called for some reason, a trial will result in a conviction or acquittal.
In a criminal case, there is a period of time between a conviction and sentencing. The judge will often order a pre-sentencing report investigation. A report is done, usually within a month. Character witnesses come forward at this point. The process can take about six weeks, Orr said.
However, in a death penalty case, the same jury that found the defendant guilty participates in the sentencing portion as well. Orr said a new law that went into effect 18 months ago says the jury has to unanimously agree to the death sentence before recommending it to the judge. The judge will deliver the sentence and the case is closed.
At this point, the appeals process would begin.
Each criminal case varies in length regarding the number of pretrial conferences and hearings leading up to trial.
