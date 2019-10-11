By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID – It’s nearly December and that means it’s time to get wild and get tickets to the 15th annual Wild Game Dinner hosted by the Lake Placid Noon Rotary. The exotic food and fundraising festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 101 Tobler Blvd. in Placid Lakes.
“We are delighted to have a new home in south Placid Lakes,” Rotarian Norma Rizer said. The new location, she said, seems like the perfect place to hold the Wild Game Dinner.
“It’s not in a hammock, it’s more of a pine forest,” she said. “The land is very rural and underdeveloped. We can set it up anyway we want it and develop it to suit our needs. The ground should be drier if it rains near the event date.”
Rizer said they are borrowing the property and getting it ready for the main event during the months of November and the first week in December.
“This is going to be the biggest and best Wild Game Dinner yet,” Rizer said. “We will celebrate America because the dinner is on the same day as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.”
The Elite tent, started last year, will be expanded this year and will have hors d’oeuvres and high end drinks at the bar.
The menu will be focused on the American favorite — hot dogs. These are not your ordinary wieners however, in true Wild Game Dinner fashion, they will be made out of exotic cuts of meat. Bison, elk, alligator, goat or rabbit hot dogs are just some of the wieners on the menu. Fish, frog legs and cowboy caviar are an interesting selection too. There are nearly unending combinations for toppings, which include the usual suspects. Throw on some swamp cabbage or cole slaw for a finishing touch.
Exotic sounding desserts will be served. Rizer promises the snake cake tastes much better than it sounds. There is only one way to find out.
Raffle tickets will be drawn throughout the night; a live auction will take place as well as a silent auction. Josh Blevin will entertain the crowds with his cover of popular country songs.
According to the website, $380,000 has been raised by the dinners over the past 15 years. In keeping with the Americana theme, the club will be increasing the amount of money donated toward Honor Flights. Locally, the Noon Rotary also supports Miracle League and Boy Scouts, among other groups.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at lpnr.com, at Lake Placid Feed and Western Wear or Frames and Images in Sebring or any Rotarian. For more information, call the Wild Game Dinner hotline at 863-840-1370.
