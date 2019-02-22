SEBRING – The dry season is heating up with the risk of wildfires being raised to “high” for Highlands County. Despite an initial good start to the season because of a wet December, the lack of rain has changed the fire forecast for the foreseeable future. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association reported Avon Park as having more than 3.5 inches of rain as compared to the .36 inches of rain the year before.
According to The Weather Channel, the dry season starts about October and runs through the spring.
The Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Melissa Yunas shared some sobering statistics on the amount of acreage burned in the past couple of years. She included year to date in 2019, too. Since 2017 there has been a significant increase in the amount of acreage burned by the fires.
Highlands County Statistics:
To date in 2019 – 9 wildfires for 50.3 acres
For 2018 – 70 wildfires for 1,811.2 acres
For 2017 -125 wildfires for 2,225.1 acres
For 2016 – 85 wildfires for 798 acres
For 2015 – 89 wildfires for 997.2 acres
For 2014 – 85 wildfires for 1,100.7 acres
According to the Forestry’s website, there have been 206 wildfires in 2019 on state property and 14 on federal property. The state acreage burned is 2,583 and federal acreage is 2,109.
Dustin Norman, meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, said more rain could lower the risk of wildfires.
“In January, the county received about 3 to 4 inches of rain,” he said. “I have not put everything in the computer for February yet but it was significantly drier than January.”
High humidity is keeping some of the wildfires at bay because the fuel, such as vegetation, has a hard time drying out. Norman said fires thrive in low humidity and dry air. Cold fronts that do not have a lot of rain tend to dry the fuel even more. They also tend to have high winds that drive the fires.
Despite the increased fire danger risk, Highlands County is not under a burn ban. However, before burning anything, know the rules and safe practices. If a homeowner loses control of his fire, they can be held responsible for the cost of the fire suppression.
For a list of dos and don’ts when burning legally, visit Freshfromflorida.com.
Only if people would listen
