LAKE PLACID – Town Council heard many items during the regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 11. One item put on the agenda by Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler addressed dwellings that are unfit for people and the legal procedures for condemnation. Fansler heads up Code Enforcement in Lake Placid. Mostyn Mullins is the code enforcement officer.
Lake Placid is not that old as far as towns go; it was first chartered in 1925 as Lake Stearns. Many homes in town limits are older as they were built when the town was still young. As houses age, they could require more maintenance. Some homes fall into disrepair because of lack of money, know-how, vacancy or health.
Whatever the reason for the initial neglect, the continued neglect can cause a home or building to become uninhabitable and unsafe to live in. Fansler asked the council to consider an ordinance that would allow the code department to condemn a building. Although Fansler used one house in particular as an example, he did include all homes and businesses in the town limits as he spoke.
When taking a homeowner or business owner to a magistrate, fines can accrue as a result of the outcome. In some cases, fines eclipse the value of the home and preoperative. When there is no intention of fixing the violations or selling the property, the owner faces no significant consequences.
The council, nor Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III, recalled there being anything in the town’s ordinances that laid out a path toward condemnation of a property. Councilwoman Debra Worley said she knew there had been homes torn down but was unsure of the directives under which they were torn down. Mullins said on Wednesday he recalled one home being torn down about 12 years ago but does not remember why since it was well before he took on code enforcement.
“I know, at least as a young lawyer, I was very reluctant to encourage such a thing because it’s a taking of private property,” Harris said during the council meeting. “To me, it’s a very serious matter. And I don’t think our code addresses it as strongly as it should.”
Harris said condemning homes is a double-edge sword, especially when there are families residing in a home.
Fansler made the point that the neighbors have to look at the neglected homes daily. He was also concerned about what would happen to homes that are in a state of neglect and might not make it through the next big storm. Roofs and siding could become missiles to neighbors or harm those residing in the homes.
“It’s really tough, especially if the residence is occupied,” Fansler said on Wednesday. “You have to protect those in the homes or around them, sometimes it’s against their will. We want to correct problems before it gets that far.”
Fansler said he was looking into home inspection classes. Mullins was attending code enforcement classes in Gainesville that he feels may help them wade through legal and ethical questions regarding condemnation.
Mullins said condemning homes is not something that he would want to do, but agrees that a process should be put in place so it can be utilized if needed.
Councilman Ray Royce advised to have Harris and City Administrator Phil Williams to look into the process to condemn and other options for the April meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.