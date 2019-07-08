SEBRING – Mary Cranfield Lyons, 43, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday. She faces charges of battery, touching or striking and cruelty toward a child, abuse without great harm. Due to the domestic nature of the crime, victims will not be identified.
Deputies arrived at a residence where Lyons was in an “emotional and intoxicated state,” in the back yard, the arrest report said.
The deputies asked Lyons if she had been in a physical altercation with anyone and she replied in the negative. Deputies then called her boyfriend who allegedly said Lyons had been drinking heavily before they arrived. The boyfriend said it started out with a verbal dispute while he was driving her to her house earlier.
The boyfriend told deputies Lyons slapped him three times on the right side of his face, according to the report. Deputies made contact with the 12 year-old victim who said Lyons called the boyfriend a “Meth Head” and he called her a drug user.
The minor told the deputy that he was hit hard enough to spill his drink on the floor. The report shows that a witness corroborated the victim’s story.
Lyons is being held without bond because of a parole violation. According the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website, Lyons has had several cases in the court.
