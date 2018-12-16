SEBRING – Sebring Police Department officers were called out to a possible burglary in progress on Monday. The incident occurred on North Ridgewood Drive. The landlord called for emergency personnel when he heard noises coming from the trailer inside the community.
Sebring police officers arrested Esther Olivas and she is charged with damaging property/criminal mischief under $200 and burglarizing an unoccupied dwelling. After police ran Olivas’ name, they found an arrest warrant for failing to appear for a domestic battery case.
According to the arrest report, one of the officers made his way to the front of the mobile home and saw Olivas leaving the trailer. He wrote that he knew she used to be a tenant at the trailer. He also wrote that another officer served her with an eviction notice on Nov. 26 and trespassed her from the trailer.
Olivas was put into handcuffs and Mirandized. Olivas said that her friends told her the landlord had given her permission to enter the home and take her tools back. She continued to say her friends told her the landlord was fine with her being in the house to get her property as long as she was quiet about it. The landlord denied saying that and was not OK with her being on or in the property. Olivas could not give any contact information on her friends to corroborate her story. The landlord told police he did want to press charges.
The arrest records stated that Olivas did about $50 damage to a window in the trailer door. Police say that she ripped the window from the front door to gain access to the residence.
Olivas faced more trouble when dispatch advised the deputies of an active Highlands County warrant. The warrant was failing to appear for a domestic battery charge with a bond of $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.