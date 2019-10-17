By KIM LEATHERMAN
LAKE PLACID — Councilwoman Debra Worley suggested the Lake Placid Police Department move to the current fire department near Interlake Boulevard when the new fire station is built. Then Worley’s conversation segued into the relevance of Lake Placid Police Department and its cost.
She said the subject of what should be done in regards to moving LPPD should be decided if there will still be a LPPD.
“I’m glad the Sheriff’s Office is here. In considering these buildings and talking about moving and what we are going to do in the future ... and I know Phil (Williams) has brought it up a couple of times. What are we going to do with the police department,” Worley asked.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman was in attendance for a different matter.
Williams said Tuesday he has never suggested, either publicly or privately, doing away with the LPPD. He said Worley has brought it up to him several times when they were meeting as town administrator and councilwoman.
“I have been concerned, for the last couple of years, about the cost of the police department,” Worley said. “It’s been between $800,000-$900,000. It’s about $200,000 more than all of our property taxes combined. I think we need to have an analysis of it.”
“Amazingly, this was not brought up during budget discussions,” LPPD Chief James Fansler told the Highlands News-Sun on Tuesday. “Our budget for the 2019-20 year is: for law enforcement, $745,981 and for code enforcement, $138,411. This is a bottom line of $884,392 for the overall annual department budget.”
Worley said Lake June Point, Oak Island and Water’s Edge, are the most populated areas and they tend to take care of themselves. The homeowner’s associations are in place in those neighborhoods to take care of problems, according to the councilwoman.
Worley said the only place without HOAs is the core of downtown and the U.S. 27 corridors and that’s where the problems are. She said the population of the town is 2,600.
“I think we need to make an analysis of what we need,” Worley repeated.
The analysis Worley wants would show the crime center and what the policemen are being paid for.
“I think that it’s just too much money to spend on that many people in that condensed area,” Worley said. “I’m not saying to do away with it; I’m just saying we need to do something.”
Worley admitted not knowing how much an analysis would cost. She also suggested the Sheriff’s Office be involved in the study.
The LPPD, as well as other department heads, prepare monthly reports on activities within their departments. Those reports are included in the council agenda packets.
Councilman Greg Sapp agreed that the discussion had not been brought up since he was on the council. He said he would like to have time to walk through the fire department buildings and address the request for an analysis again in November.
Williams said he would do whatever council asks while assembled regarding a study, or whatever Holbrook tells him to do.
“It is becoming more obvious that this is becoming a personal vindictive crusade on the police department,” Williams said.
Holbrook said he would like to see money spent for a study invested in the old town hall and the department moved there.
“In my estimation, any attempt to do away with the police department is definitely the wrong move,” Holbrook said. “I think you’ll find that the residents of Lake Placid would be 100% against that also. I think our money would be better spent elsewhere.”
Sapp said he wanted a better understanding of what the town was paying in regards to LPPD.
“I think I see where this is going,” Holbrook said, “so I just want you to be prepared for the fight that might be coming.”
Back in May, Williams was forced to perform an internal investigation because Worley accused LPPD officers of harassment. There were documented phone calls to the Highlands County sheriff’s dispatch where she reported a potential crime hours after she noticed it and told the dispatcher she did not want LPPD on her property and to send the sheriff’s deputies.
According to the call history record, Worley called dispatch on Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, both times for alarms. On both occasions, Worley told the dispatcher that LPPD was not allowed on her property and HCSO was requested.
Worley made a motion for the analysis but Councilman Ray Royce said the topic was too controversial and suggested Worley come back with a specific agenda item.
