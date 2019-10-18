By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — At Councilwoman Debra Worley’s request, the current fire buildings were placed on the agenda for last Monday night’s meeting. Worley pointed out that the three buildings that currently make up the fire department will revert back to the Town of Lake Placid after the new facility is built near Dal Hall Boulevard.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said he has no desire to move into the fire department’s housing. However, he said he would move wherever he was told and will do his job.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Bashoor, who has a working knowledge of the location, shared his thoughts on the town’s current fire department site.
He said the new facility is a year and a half away from completion, currently in the planning stages.
Worley said the building nearest Interlake Boulevard would not be marketable as a retail space and it should be used as a government center. She also said the metal building could only be used as a storage warehouse. The metal building currently houses up to seven various types of trucks and has no water or sewer, according to Bashoor.
The fire chief said not having a driveway could be a negative issue for the police department as it is for the LPFD. Bashoor said the narrow alleyways that the fire trucks have to maneuver through are a huge nuisance for the large trucks. He did not know if the alleyway would affect the patrol cars.
Another consideration for the fire department was the traffic and children walking around and congesting the area when school lets out. Bashoor said it is a safety factor for the LPFD that might work well for LPPD.
Bahsoor said the communication system is not very good in the current building.
He further said when finding a building from a vulnerability management position, it is better stay away from railroad tracks.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Worley said regarding her inspection of the three buildings.
She suggested the council look at its surplus lands and buildings, and did not want to overlook the fire department as a potential new home for LPPD.
“I went to the building; I never thought there was much there,” Worley said. “But the facility there, inside, is quite impressive.”
She thought the buildings had been renovated “since the hurricanes came through.”
She asked the council members to go see the buildings for themselves.
Councilman Greg Sapp said he had never been in the fire department buildings despite being in Lake Placid most of his life. He will be looking at the property within the next few weeks. Sapp said if he could put the police department anywhere, it would be somewhere centrally located, such as near the post office.
“I do agree with you,” Councilman Ray Royce said. “I was also surprised the current fire department building was much nicer and bigger inside than I perceived it to be from the street. I was especially surprised by how nice, what I am going to call the fire bay or storage building, was.”
He called the property interesting. Royce suggested Fansler look at the building if he hadn’t and look at the metal building to see if he could house the police vehicles there. He also said there was time to consider the matter.
Late last month, the School Board of Highlands County wrote a letter of support to the Lake Placid Town Council for LPPD’s move into the old town hall. Their position was it would keep much of the town’s young population within a closer proximity of LPPD as the middle, elementary and high schools are on Green Dragon Drive or back up to it.
The letter was sent before the fire department became a possibility.
