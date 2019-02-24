SEBRING — Zephen Xaver, 21 of Sebring, has an arraignment scheduled Monday for the shooting and killing of four SunTrust Bank employees and one SunTrust customer on Jan. 23.
On Wednesday, in advance of the arraignment, Assistant Public Defender Blair Allen filed a plea of not guilty on all five counts of premeditated, first-degree murder. Public court documents show Xaver wants a trial.
However, Xaver’s lawyer has filed a waiver for his appearance on Monday.
Furthermore, Allen has reserved the right to “file defensive motion challenging the legality of sufficiency” of the grand jury’s indictment earlier this month.
According to Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, the motion to challenge is common when a not guilty plea is involved.
State Attorney Brian Haas announced Feb. 7 during a press conference in front of the Highlands County Courthouse that he plans to seek the death penalty in the case.
The women killed in the shooting were Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Maria Piñon-Williams, and Cynthia Watson.
Assistant State Attorney Jake Orr said an arraignment is a normal part of the pretrial process. In an arraignment, formal charge(s) against the defendant are read, then the defendant enters a plea.
Orr also said that a not guilty plea is the most common in a criminal trial.
The next step in the trial process, Orr said, involves a series of pretrial conferences that could potentially drag the case on for years before getting to trial.
Meanwhile, Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said Friday that detectives are getting everything together for the State Attorney’s Office.
“It’s a daunting task with a big case,” Hart said.
When asked if he had comment about Xaver’s plea, Hart said, “Not really.”
“It’ll work it’s way through the system,” Hart said.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said his agency also had no comment on the plea.
“It’s out of our hands now,” Dressel said. “It’s up to the State Attorney.”
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Phil Attinger contributed to this report.
