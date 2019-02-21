SEBRING – Zephen Xaver, 21, pled not guilty on five counts of premeditated first degree murder of the SunTrust Bank employees and customer. Public Records with the Highlands County Clerk of Courts show the official plea entered on Wednesday. On Thursday, the waiver for appearance at the arraignment on Feb. 25 was entered.
Xaver is being represented by Public Defender Howard L. “Rex” Dimmig II and Assistant Public Defender Blair Allen.
District 10 State Attorney Brian Haas said in a press conference on Feb. 7 that he will seek the death penalty in Xaver’s case.
Xaver is accused of shooting four female employees and one female customer at the SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South on Jan. 23. He then called 911 and told dispatch that he had just shot five people.
After a two-hour stand off with law enforcement, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team finally rammed a hole into the building and brought Xaver out peacefully. Xaver went into the bank with a 9mm handgun and a bullet proof vest on but left without either.
Xaver had exchanged communication with a former girlfriend stating he was dreaming about killing people and die by “suicide” by cops.
There are some gaps in Xaver’s history, but he was from Indiana and received his GED there. He did at least one stint in a mental health hospital in Indiana. He moved last year to Sebring and was living with his mother.
He joined the United States Army but did not complete his training. Xaver got a job, despite his mental health issues, with Avon Park Correctional Institute and was in training to become a prison guard. He quit after a short time, nearly two weeks before he entered SunTrust Bank that fateful day.
Records show he did not have any disciplinary problems at APCI. He does not have a criminal adult record.
(2) comments
I hope he does NOT set on death row for 30 years like most do in this state....Once found guilty he should die quickly.....We don't need the lawyers to feed off him for 30 years!!!!
Amen
