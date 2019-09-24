By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Nolan Stephens watched television with his siblings and cousins as Hurricane Dorian moved at a snail’s pace toward Florida’s east coast. The children also watch the massive storm pummel the Bahamas.
Three days later, 12-year-old Nolan Stephens hatched a plan to help out people he does not know and probably never will. He would collect donations from his neighbors in the Country Club of Sebring subdivision. His mother, Heidi, said the idea came from Nolan and his cousin, Booker Revell, were video recording themselves on the phone and pretending to ask for donations.
A neighbor, Ike Willingham, saw the potential and encouraged Nolan to follow through with the concept.
Nolan asked Berkshire Hathaway Home Services at 4800 Haw Branch Road to become a donation drop-off point for supplies. Agents Kim Reed and Helen Ferry went even further and went to a local retailer and bought dozens of hygiene items. The agency also printed out 400 copies of the fliers that Nolan handed out door-to-door. They also stuck them in mailboxes, which they got into a “little bit of trouble” for, Willingham said. The fliers gave a list of needed supplies and named the drop-off destination.
“I saw people in need,” Nolan said. “They needed help, badly. I saw complete devastation.”
Willingham and Nolan are best buds despite their age difference, according to Heidi Stephens. She said that Willingham was the one who really encouraged her son and drove him all over the neighborhood in the golf cart.
“Sometimes people would give us items and we put them on the golf cart and put them with the other items,” Nolan said. “Other times people would give money or bring their donations to Bershire Hathaway.”
Willingham took Nolan to Walmart to buy supplies with the money they were given.
Willingham explained that Nolan is the perfect person to ask for donations.
“We call him the ‘Mayor of the Country Club,’” Willingham said. “He’s gonna be a salesman, no doubt about it. He’s such a great kid. I am really proud of him. You don’t get too many 12-year-old kids that think of others like that.”
Heidi said her son has a tender heart and he was old enough to remember Hurricane Irma and being without power.
“It was a really, really big (storm). I feel bad for them and what they are going through. I hope these supplies help out a lot,” Heidi Stephens said.
When the donations were complete, Nolan and his siblings, Heidi and Oren, along with cousins Booker and Mary Kate, loaded a Chevrolet Suburban and took the load to Dr. Ronald Owen’s office. Owen has been flying supplies over to the Bahamas in his private plane.
While Nolan is done with the donations, there are still others taking donations. Avon Park High School, Boater’s World in Lake Placid and Lake Placid Middle School are a few places that are still taking collections.
Don Spires of Boater’s World said the organization he is working with, Operation 300, is seeking building materials and tools. Allison Rapp’s Leadership Class at APHS is focusing on baby items for the second round to be delivered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.