BOSTON — The NHL plans to close all teams’ locker rooms to media due to coronavirus concerns.
As the virus, officially known as COVID-19, continues to spread, the league is expected to send out a memo today instructing teams to close their rooms. All media access would be conducted by scrums and news conferences outside the rooms.
Some teams, including the Wild, Hurricanes, Flames and Rangers, closed their locker rooms Saturday in advance of the memo. The league left it up to individual teams for now. Those playing games this weekend need both teams to agree to close their rooms. The Lightning’s and Bruins’ rooms remained open for their game Saturday night.
The Lightning will follow the league’s direction but had not received official word.
Closing the locker rooms limits the players’ access to five to 25 members of the media on a given game night, depending on the market. The Lightning have about 10 external media members in their locker room after home games.
Addressing reporters in Sunrise, commissioner Gary Bettman said decisions are currently being made on the team level but the league is looking into a league-wide policy. He also said any changes will be temporary, due only to the coronavirus.
The league has already recommended players avoid physical contact with fans. The NHL has also discontinued work travel outside North America.
Officials previously expressed that the league would consider playing in empty arenas if it became necessary. The Sharks, however, have played two homes games, including Saturday, since the Santa Clara County (Calif.) Public Health Department recommended cancelling large gatherings like sporting events because of the virus. There were 24 reported cases in Santa Clara County, as of late last week.
The Lightning have not yet made plans to change anything else at this time. They are on the road until Thursday.
Contact Diana C. Nearhos at dnearhos@tampabay.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.