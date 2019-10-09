By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
AVON PARK — Judy Nicewicz is the featured artist in the HCA Museum Gallery for the month of October. A reception, open to the public, was held on Saturday, Oct. 5 to meet the artist and view her exhibit.
Nicewicz has been painting and teaching for 15 years in the Highlands County area. In 2004, she bought a book on painting by Donna Dewberry. After trying her hand at it, she became hooked.
A class at SFSC in ‘One Stroke Painting’ followed. She is now an accredited teacher in the Pricilla Hauser method of Basic I, II and III as well as a certified One Stroke, Clay and HD painting instructor.
“My students drive my art in many ways. They tell me what they want to work on and that’s the direction we all go. I do like landscapes, animals and flowers. Their interests become mine.”
Nicewicz says that she has always been a crafter. She likes to knit, crochet and sew. Some of the mediums she likes to work in are oil, acrylic, pen & ink, fabric and glass.
Of the works on display, her favorite is an acrylic titled “Peaceful River.”
This is really a picture of nowhere or anywhere. This originally was a field, but I put water in the middle of it. It’s just a very pretty relaxed and peaceful scene. You could sit on the bank and enjoy the view.”
She is a past president of the Caladium Arts and Crafts Cooperative (Lake Placid), member of the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) and a member of the Society of Decorative Painters and TEAM (Teachers of Educational Art Material).
“One girl I had in a landscape class at the Highlands Art League (HAL) completed her work in one hour and it was a three hour class. She was done way before the adults. I told her that most people liked to look over their work and make touch-ups; that it was a good practice. She said that kids her age were so good they didn’t need to do that.
“In another class, I had kids learning to paint a waste basket. One little boy was in the class that his mom signed him up for. On one side we painted flowers, which he did. He then asked if he could paint something else on the other side. His personality was able to come out in his work as he painted Darth Vader (from Star Wars).”
Nicewicz also had on display some beautiful painted tiles as well as some intricately designed glass painted items.
The exhibit will be available for viewing during the month of October at the HCA Museum Gallery which is inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art. They are located at 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, please contact Gallery Manager Norma Evans at 863-385-3533 or nrpe1901@gmail.com.
