The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting A Night at the Races from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
A Night at the Races will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, and a chance to win fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional race track announcers and show the horses parading to the post, loading in the gate, split-screen close ups, horses in the lead graphics, the tote board results, the winning horse in the winner's circle, slow motion photo finish replays, plus a full graphic and commentary announcing the results of each race.
This year, we are once again adding casino games to the event for the enjoyment of our participants. A food buffet and beverages - including adult beverages - will be provided throughout the event.
Each person will receive play money with their ticket in order to bet on the horse races. Participants can purchase additional play money throughout the evening if needed. In between races, while betting occurs, attendees will enjoy entertainment and dancing.
There will even be a special hat contest - traditional, creative and people’s choice - conducted between the fourth and fifth race and the winner will receive additional play money to use on the races or prizes.
At the end of the evening, participants will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes with their play money through the reverse raffle and live auction.
The cost to attend is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Half-table sponsorships (seats four) are available for $200 (includes premium seating, $50 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event) or full-table sponsorships (seats eight) are available for $350 (includes premiere seating, $100 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event).
There are additional sponsorships, which will be offered on a first-come/first-served basis, that provide great exposure and marketing opportunities. This event is open to all chamber members and to the public.
Breakfast Club Networking
This month’s Breakfast Club Networking will be held tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at the LaQuinta Inn & Suites, at 812 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. This event is open to all chamber members and LaQuinta Inn & Suites Port Charlotte will be providing a breakfast bar at no cost.
Non-Chamber businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and see if the chamber is a viable option for their business or organization.
Lunch & Learn Workshop
A budget is a guide to assist you in operating your business. It will create a focus for the business and set targets to help your business grow. A budget will help you make continuous improvements, anticipate problems and provide financial information for making sound business decisions.
Susan and Michael from Independent Financial Coaching will show us some tools to help you get started. The Lunch & Learn Workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 in the Community Room on the second floor at Sarasota Memorial Healthcare, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn Workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of North Port, Toastmasters International of North Port and Port Charlotte SCORE. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Independent Financial Coaching. To register, please go to the chamber website at www.northportareachamber.com or call the chamber office at (941) 564-3040.
2019 North Port maps
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for chamber businesses and non-chamber businesses to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2019 North Port maps.
These maps are very popular and the chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July.
Businesses interested in purchasing an ad in the 2019 North Port map must order and make payment no later than Friday, May 17. The deadline to receive artwork for ads is
May 31. The cost and size of ads are:
Map-side business card size ad - $175 (3-3/8 inches by 2 inches)
Back-side business card size ad - $125 (chamber members) - (3-3/8 inches by 2 inches)
Back-side business card size ad - $175 (non-chamber businesses) - (3-3/8 inches by 2 inches)
Front panel, map-side display ad - $250 (3-1/2 inches by 4 inches)
Back panel display ad - $200 (3-1/2 inches by 4 inches)
Back-side panel ad - $350 (3-1/2 inches by 9 inches)
Back cover panel ad - $750 (3-1/2 inches by 9 inches)
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses that have recently joined our chamber. They include: American Eagle Mortgage Company, Inc., Avalon Insurance Group, Inc., Camp Bow Wow Port Charlotte, Cross Church, Diamond Dog Pressure Cleaners, envyTV, Gulf Pest Control, Il Primo Pizza & Wings, Lehn & Vogt Insurance, Loan Depot, My Favorite Race Events, LLC, Property Management – Quality International Real Estate, LLC, Quality International Real Estate, LLC, Send Out Cards – Anne Woodward and TEC Industries.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at (941) 564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
