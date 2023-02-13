Danielle Thoe

Miss Amazing pageant winner Danielle Thoe entered the prom in style Friday at Lift Church for the Tim Tebow Foundation "Night To Shine" event.

VENICE — Fans cheered as Miss Amazing pageant winner Danielle Thoe strolled down the red carpet at the Tim Tebow Foundation's "Night To Shine." 

The 33-year-old curtseyed as she entered the room.


