VENICE — Francis Collins understands the frustration of people eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but, he said, they should remember that the first emergency use approval came only a few weeks ago, just before the holidays.
In a conversation Wednesday with the Washington Post's Frances Stead Sellers, the director of the National Institutes of Health said the next two weeks will be critical in ramping up vaccinations, which he thinks will eventually get to 1 million a day.
Production from Pfizer and Moderna, the only two vaccines authorized in the U.S. so far, should get 100 million people their first shot by the end of March, he said.
It's not a question of supply, he said, but of getting the vaccine into arms.
That's one reason he rejects the idea of using all available doses to get as many people as possible their first shot, gambling that enough will be produced for the second.
Another reason, he said, is that all the data in the trials of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were based on two shots. One shot would provide some immunity but "tinkering takes us outside the scientific data" and the vaccination program should be based on the evidence, he said.
Collins said there's no fixed number at which herd immunity will be achieved, adding that "it's a large fraction before the virus starts to lose its grip on us" — probably 80%-85%.
Reaching that number will involve widespread immunization though pharmacies, he said.
The mutation of the virus is "evolution at work," he said.
Viruses like the coronavirus mutate, he said, usually in a way that's not beneficial to their propagation. But the United Kingdom variant of the virus appears to be as much as 70% more contagious than, though not more severe than the original virus, he said.
It would take "quite a large change" to make it resistant to the current therapeutics and vaccines, he said.
People concerned about the safety of the vaccines should know that their trials were probably more rigorous that any previous ones and all the data from them are public, Collins said.
Long-term side effects are highly unlikely, he said, but trial participants will be monitored for two years as a precaution.
Regardless, he said, the benefits are clear and vaccinations have been "remarkably problem-free so far."
He's hoping to see the politicization of COVID-19 precautions decrease.
"It has been a tumultuous year and politics has not helped," he said. "I wouldn't have imagined mask-wearing would be political. It's nothing more than a life-saving medical device."
