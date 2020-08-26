ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando has reopened its Shark Swim experience, for a limited number of people, at Discovery Cove.
“Modified with enhanced health and safety measures, capacity will be further limited to create an even more exclusive experience for guests to learn about several species of sharks as they swim alongside them in The Grand Reef, and roam the spacious grounds of this peaceful all-inclusive resort,” according to a news release.
Adjustments include:
• No more than two parties per session
• Guests sit in a designated area with distance between groups for training.
• Don a sterilized snorkel and mask to for the swim alongside blacktip reef, bonnethead and other sharks, along with the thousands of fish in The Grand Reef.
• Gain an understanding of each species of sharks.
• Have a photo taken with one of the sharks.
“The Shark Swim Program is offered during Discovery Cove’s normal operating hours (Friday through Monday) with a limit of eight spots available per day,” it said. “The price for the Shark Swim program begins at $129 per person.”
Those taking part must be at least 10 years old.
For more information, visit DiscoveryCove.com.
