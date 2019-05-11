ENGLEWOOD — Sean Corcoran wants to know what’s causing the algae bloom on Lemon Bay and what can be done about it.
“If you come out in the early morning or late at night, it makes you gag,” said Corcoran who lives on the west end of Wentworth Street, a half block from Lemon Bay.
When he originally smelled the odor, he thought an Englewood Water District vacuum pit at the end of Wentworth might be spewing sewage into the bay. A water district crew checked the vacuum pit Friday and discovered it had malfunctioned, but the water district’s sewer system had no sewage leaks in the past two weeks.
The stink is coming from thick mats of algae that have been accumulating in Lemon Bay and in other water bodies on Florida’s west coast in the last two weeks.
“It smells like feces,” Manasota Key resident Bonnie Littrell said of the algae mats along the shoreline near her home. She and her husband, Kent Heinlen, first noticed little patches of algae drifting in the shallows of Lemon Bay.
The water was “crystal clear.” But not now.
Around May 1, the mat grew 50 feet wide from the shoreline, driven by eastern winds. The mat shrunk, but along the shore and beyond that, the water is a murky green color.
“It was pungent,” Heinlen said.
In the 26 years they’ve lived on the bay side of Manasota Key, the couple said, they’ve never seen algae blooms like they are seeing now. While the algae blooms themselves are naturally occurring in Florida waters, the intensity is what has people concerned.
Littrell had an operation on her thyroid last year, and because the gulf was inundated with the toxic red tide algae, she left Englewood and stayed in Indian Rocks Beach, near Clearwater, so she could heal.
Friday, she said she woke with a headache and questioned whether it was due to the toxic gases being released by the algae blooms.
These recent blooms, unlike red tide blooms in the Gulf, have not resulted with fish kills in Lemon Bay.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is the lead agency taking and testing water samples. From April 22 to May 5, the FDEP received 21 reports of algae blooms in Southwest Florida — two in Pinellas, one in Pasco, 11 in Sarasota, five in Charlotte County.
“Persistent blooms are routinely monitored and retested, and staff also regularly review satellite imagery and aerial photography, when available, to inform the development of daily sampling plans,” FDEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller said. “DEP staff will be out in the field again this week collecting additional samples and conducting surveillance to determine the extent of the bloom.”
State researchers have been collecting water samples from Lemon Bay and elsewhere in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
“These samples will be processed by DEP’s laboratory in Tallahassee, where we will perform algal ID and toxin analysis,” Miller told the Sun on Wednesday. Both Charlotte and Sarasota counties are letting the FDEP take the lead regarding the blooms.
FDEP officials encouraged the public to report algal blooms through the Department’s hotline at 1-855-305-3903 or through the online reporting system found at https://floridadep.gov/dear/algal-bloom. Residents and visitors are always advised to avoid coming into contact with algae and to stay out of the water where a visible bloom is present.
Email: reilly@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.