ENGLEWOOD — Is it a plane? Is it a car?
Actually, it’s both.
Overbrook Gardens resident Bruce “Capt. Buzz” Lebedun could not drive through Englewood Thursday morning without attracting attention — a lot of attention.
His vehicle is constructed from a body of 2003 Cirrus SR 22 plane and a 1999, four-cylinder Chevy Tracker.
“I like to make people smile,” Lebedun said. That he did when he pulled into the Englewood Dunkin’ Donuts where customers took photos on their phones of the vehicle.
Lebedun actually is the third owner of the plane-car. The first owner in Georgia constructed the wingless plane-car out of a Cirrus plane body that crash-landed in a Georgia golf course.
According to the AOPA Air Safety Institute website, in August 2010, a flight instructor and his passenger were attempting touch-and-go landings at the Dalton Municipal Airport in Georgia. The plane left with 24 gallons of fuel in both of its fuel tanks. The pilot kept switching use of fuel from one tank to the other.
The plane used up all its fuel and lost power eight to nine miles from its destination. The instructor force landed the plane in a golf course, colliding with two trees before coming to a stop.
When Lebedun wants to travel under the radar, he’ll drive his Corvette.
