Noah’s Ark Preschool at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in North Port hosted a VPK graduation ceremony May 22.
A total of 55 students from the preschool are next heading to kindergarten.
Throughout the ceremony, children sang several songs including “If I Were a Butterfly,” “God is so Good,” “Hola, Hola,” “Thank You,” “We’re Moving Up to Kindergarten” and “ABC You Later.”
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.