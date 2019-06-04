Noah’s Ark Preschool at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in North Port hosted a VPK graduation ceremony May 22.

A total of 55 students from the preschool are next heading to kindergarten.

Throughout the ceremony, children sang several songs including “If I Were a Butterfly,” “God is so Good,” “Hola, Hola,” “Thank You,” “We’re Moving Up to Kindergarten” and “ABC You Later.”

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.

