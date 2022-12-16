Nokomis motorcyclist killed in Friday crash Staff Report Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE -- A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a collision on the Jacaranda Boulevard entrance ramp of Interstate 75.The crash happened at 1:05 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A 26-year-old Venice woman was driving a Buick SUV south on Jacaranda Boulevard in the left turn lane at the interchange with I-75. A motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Nokomis, was northbound on the inside lane of Jacaranda and approaching the interchange. He had a solid green light, according to the FPH.The woman, who also had a solid green light, turned into the path of the motorcycle, the FHP reported. The motorcycle rider, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff, troopers reported.The Buick driver reported minor injuries."The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate this fatal traffic crash," the FHP states.The FHP did not identify either person involved in the crash. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
