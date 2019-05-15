Seven wounded veterans who live in Grand Villas of Englewood gathered at a Punta Gorda pier near Peace River Bridge, on a fishing trip organized by Fish’n for Heroes on April 20.
Veterans were transported by Grand Villas staff, for a trip coordinated by Hattie Wyatt.
Fish’n For Heroes’ founder Capt. Jim O’Brien provided gear and bait, while his staff assisted the veterans. Lunch was provided at an Englewood restaurant at the end of the trip. As part of Fish’n For Heroes, O’Brien often takes veterans out on his charter boat, Predator II.
“If you know any wounded veterans that wants to go fish’n... give us a call for an offshore fishing experience they won’t forget and at no charge,” states the website for Fish’n For Heroes, a non-profit organization.
For more information or to donate, visit FishNForHeroes.org or call 941-473-2150.
