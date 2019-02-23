‘Conversations’
North Port is hosting “Community Conversations” to help discuss the city’s budget. The next event takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at SCF-Venice, at the Sarah H. Pappas Professional Development Center, Building 800, Room 801, Selby Room, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.
Pancake breakfast
Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library host a Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Applebee’s, 17500 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Tickets are $10 and are available at www.friendsofsspl.org or by calling 478-396-8398.
Wing FestSons of AMVETS Post 2000 has its Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Feb. 23 with either five wings for $4.50 or 10 for $8 with fries for an extra $2. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Meals on Wheels fundraiser
A fundraiser for Meals on Wheels is set for 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Family Table Restaurant in North Port. The morning includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage for $10 that can be purchased by calling Ellen Domke at 941-441-5121 or Jeanne Kilcourse at 941-626-1448 or at the door.
North Port Project Graduation
North Port High School Project Graduation meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at North Port High’s Success Center. It is seeking volunteers. For more information, email nphsprojectgrad@gmail.com.
Community festival
San Pedro Catholic Church hosts its Community Festival March 1-3, co-sponsored by the city of North Port, the Atlanta Braves, Quality TV and other area businesses. It includes rides, games, a car and bike show, music and other events. During it, North Port will make a proclamation welcoming the Atlanta Braves.
Tour de Parks
Friends of Legacy Trail hosts its annual Tour de Parks ride on Sunday, March 24. It starts and finishes at Venice Train Depot, 303 East Venice Avenue, Venice. There are 21-, 35- or 62-mile rides along Legacy Trail and other routes. Registration is $40 through Feb. 27; $45 between Feb. 28-March 20 and $50 after March 20. The 62-mile ride begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 21-mile ride begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.friendsofthelegacytrail.org.
St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance
Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16 with Meloni’s corned beef and cabbage supper and music by Happy Feet. The donation is $20. For tickets or more information, call Ron Sadowski at 941-416-5559 or Fred Kalita at 941-429-6602.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Post 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts a St. Patrick dinner from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, March 17. It includes corned beef, potatoes, cabbage and dessert for a $10 donation. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
