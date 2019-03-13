Honor Flight fundraiser
A fundraiser for the 2019 Honor Flight takes place and is hosted by Sons of AMVETS Post 312 with a prime rib dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 16 for $14. Sales end today. Music is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Net proceeds will be donated to the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans Home for flights for veterans to tour Washington, D.C. The post is at 7050 Chancellor Blvd. For reservations, call 941-429-5403.
Hazardous waste collection
The city of North Port is collecting hazardous waste from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 16 at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. It is for North Port residents only with proof of residency needed. Items accepted include pool chemicals, pesticide, fluorescent bulbs, glues, tires, paint, fertilizers, automotive products, unused prescription medicines and household fire extinguishers. For more information, call 941-240-8050.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
