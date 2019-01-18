Show of Shows
The Society of the North Port Performing Arts Center has its three “Show of Shows 2019” scheduled. The shows include Eric Kearns and his Voice of Legends concert at 7 p.m. tonight where his sings hit songs from a repertoire of more than 100 singers; Paisley Craze set for 7 p.m. Feb. 2 — Paisley Craze is a band that covers music from the 1960s; and the final Show of Shows is at 7 p.m. March 2 with comedian Gid Pool, who is known worldwide, along with singer Jim Mazz — a well-known Las Vegas performer. Tickets are available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the North Port Performing Arts Center box office, at North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd, North Port or by calling 941-426-8479.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Business education
Visit Sarasota County hosts a two-part education approach on businesses affected by red tide, especially in hospitality, and how they can use Google My Business to let potential customers know about red tide. A webinar takes place at 2 p.m. Jan. 22; it is called Leveraging Google in Red Tide Recovery Industry. A lunch and learn as a second session is at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Marina Jack in Sarasota. The events are free, but registration is required. To register for the Jan. 22 webinar, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2772753216887993868. To register for the lunch and learn, email ebalandra@visitsarasota.org.
Allamanda Garden Club
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port has its next meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month from September through May. This month’s program is “Where the Wild Things Are” focusing on Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda. For more informaiton, call 941-423-0743 or visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Riders have a steak dinner set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 with a presale ending Jan. 30. Tickets cost $12 and the dinner includes cooked-to-order T-bone steak, baked potato, dessert and salad. AMVETS is located at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Car show
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library hosts its charity car show from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at the library. Registration is $10 donation and is open to all makes and models. It takes place at the library and Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. For more information, email tjrenihan@comcast.net.
DAR meeting
The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the North Port Public Library. It is looking for people who have Revolutionary War patriots in their family tree — and note the service is not limited to fighting with the militia. It is being sponsored by the Hickory Bluff Chamber of DAR and the Myakka Chapter of NSDAR Sarasota. For more information, call 941-456-2199.
Novelist speaks
Novelist Virginia Czaja, who writes under the name Virginia Crane is the guest speaker at Shannon Staub Public Library at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Czaja has written more than a dozen books. She is a North Port resident and may hold a writing exercise during her talk. The event is hosted by the Friends of the Shannon Staub Library. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
‘Red Hot Bunco’
The North Port Coalition of Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, is hosting Red Hot Bunco as a fundraiser at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at New Hope Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. It will include dice games, a 50/50 drawing, raffles, a silent auction and a Crazy Hat contest. Tickets are $20. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that helps supply hygiene products to children in need in North Port. For more information, call 941-876-4809 or 813-758-2805.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life is set for April 13 at North Port High School’s football field. The leaders are currently looking for people wanting to form teams for fundraising along with survivors, people currently fighting cancer and caregivers of those who have had or currently has cancer so they can be honored at the event. Register online at www.relayforlife.org/northportfl or call Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or email melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Back Pack Angels
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group delivers hygiene products to North Port schools for students in need. For more information visit www.backpackangels.org or call Susan Ricard at 941-423-6347.
Book sale
The Friends of the North Port Library sponsors a book sale in February. More than 2,000 books and other types of media will be for sale. The preview starts for members only from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. It will be open for the public from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 and Friday, Feb. 15 along with 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Membership applications are available at the library bookstore.
