Blessing of the Animals
A Blessing of the Animals takes place starting at 1 p.m. today at St. Nathaniel’s Church, 4200 South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Donations of pet food, kitty litter and related items are appreciated. For more information, call 941-426-2520.
AMVETS OctoberFest
AMVETS 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts Octoberfest from 2-7 p.m. today. It features a variety of German foods for a donation of $10 per person. Carryouts are available. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more info, call 941-429-1999.
Moose golf
The North Port Moose Lodge hosts its annual golf tournament at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club starting at 8:30 a.m. today. Registration is $60 and includes golf, cart, prizes and a post-tournament luncheon. Proceeds help Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics, Back Pack Angels, scholarships and other causes. For more information, call Mike Lambert at 508-331-1043 or George Nubile at 941-240-2428.
Casino trip
Knights of Columbus Council 7997 hosts a bus trip to Immokalee Casino boarding at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at North Port Wal-Mart for a cost of $25. To sign up, call Michael at 941-400-7416.
Open house
Society of North Port Performing Arts hosts an open house from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today for anyone wanting to be a volunteer for the nonprofit group. The open house is at North Port High School Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd.
Archaeological Society meeting
The Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society meeting for the month takes place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Blvd., North Port. Ted Ehmann, an educator and ceramic researcher, will speak on Florida pottery and prehistoric aboriginal clays. For more information, call Hilda Boron at 941-426-1719 or visit wmslss.org.
Rummage sale
The Holy Name Society holds a rummage sale in the Activity Center from 8-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 and from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. On Friday, light refreshments can be purchased and Saturday, a German-style lunch will be offered. From 8 — 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a pancake breakfast for $6 a person. Breakfast is free for children younger than 5. A bake sale is set in the Activity Center on Saturday and Sunday.
Humor speech
Area 61 Toastmasters Humorous Speech Contest is from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 13 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. The Area 61 clubs include Venice, North Port, Englewood and Charlotte County.
Tai Chi
North Port Senior Center begins an eight-week series on Tai Chi starting Tuesday, Oct. 9. The cost of $5 will apply for the sessions. It will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays. For more information, contact Rochelle at home_clock@yahoo.com.
Wildlife talk
North Port Friends of Wildlife host a talk from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. The discussion will be on Cranes of North America. It will feature Jerry and Sandy Ulrikson, who were volunteers with Operation Migration and involved in using ultra-light aircraft to lead whooping cranes from Wisconsin to Florida. For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
STC open house
Suncoast Technical College hosts its celebration of its first year with an open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at STC North Port, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. For more information, call 941-257-2252.
Pro tennis invite
Heron Creek Tennis Center hosts its first Pro Invitational Tennis Tournament set for Saturday, Nov. 17. Events include teaching clinics, a cookout, a tournament and party along with a silent auction and raffles. It is open to the public with proceeds going to Heron Creek Community Foundation. For more information or details on sponsorship and donations, call Carol Kantor at 941-740-3991 or email carolkantor11@gmail.com.
Wine & Cheese party
AMVETS 2000 Ladies Auxiliary hosts an Early Bird Wine & Cheese party from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 20 to help members save $5 on annual dues. If members pay dues in October, they’ll receive the benefit. If members don’t pay by Dec. 31, they must re-apply for membership. The post is at 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Maker’s Fair
A craft show takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. It features hand-made jewelry, wood turning, fabric arts, paintings, soaps, lotions, photography and more.
Fashion show
The Friends of the North Port Library hosts its annual Fashion Show starting at 10 a.m., Oct. 24, at Plantation Golf & Country Club. The event includes a luncheon with tickets at $35 each. Tickets for a chance to win a five-day cruise for two are $10 a piece. Tickets can be purchased at the Friends Bookstore at the library or by calling 941-429-2665. Proceeds support the North Port Public Library.
Golf tournament
AMVETS Post 312 hosts a fundraising golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 8 at Pine Moor golf course. Entry fee is $60 per golfer with the scramble starting at 8 a.m. A small breakfast and pork loin dinner are included in the event. A variety of prizes will be awarded. Money raised helps the Veterans Relief Fund. Registration forms are available at the post. For more information, call 941-429-5403. The post is at 7050 Chancellor Blvd. North Port.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle will be scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pancake breakfast
North Port Knights of Columbus hosts a pancake breakfast from 8 — 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 2 at Applebee’s, 17500 S. Tamiami Trail North Port. The cost is $10 per ticket. Proceeds go to charities. For tickets, call Michael at 941-380-7248 or Tony at 617-320-1759. Tickets are available at the door.
Card party
A card and game party is slated to benefit Safe Place And Rape Crisis Center. The event is from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. It will feature lunch, snacks, raffles and purse boutiques. For reservations, call Annette at 941-408-8452.
Garden club
North Ports Allamanda Garden Club is planning its next season. The Allamanda Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. the fourth Friday through June at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, in North Port.
Tour de North Port
Registration is open for the ninth annual Tour de North Port. Called “It’s the Green Pumpkin!,” sponsored by People for Trees Inc., is set for Sunday, Oct. 28. It is an organized, on-road bicycle ride featuring 15, 35, or 65 mile routes that highlight North Port’s natural settings and the parks along the Myakkahatchee Creek. It is not a race, organizers stress. Registration online by Oct. 26 is $40, on-site $45. Food will be available on site. Doors open at 7 a.m. with group rides beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port.
To register, for more information or for sponsorship details, go online to www.peoplefortrees.com or contact: Alice White at 941-426-9752, 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Art Center
The North Port Art Center is raffling tickets for a suite — including include 12 tickets, to a 2019 Charlotte Stone Crabs baseball game. Choose the night — excluding nights with firework shows — and bring friends and family to cheer on the Stone Crabs in an air conditioned suite. Food and drink are not included. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10. The drawing is Oct. 13. The North Port Art Center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way or call 941-423-6460 to purchase raffle ticket or for more information.
Casino trip
San Pedro Holy Name Society hosts a one-day trip leaving at 8 a.m., Monday, Nov. 19. The cost is $25 per person. For more information, call Ron 941-416-5559.
Concert Band
The North Port Concert Band has scheduled its 32nd season. It starts at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 1 with “God Bless The U.S.A.” It continues Dec. 16 with “Christmas Winds.” An afternoon show, “Thanks for the Memories” takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, and that’s followed by a 3 p.m. Feb. 17 concert called Sweet Suites. A concert called “Let’s Dance” is set for 7:30 p.m. March 28 and the season wraps up at 3 p.m. April 28 with “On The Menu.” All concerts are at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., at North Port High School
For more information, visit www.northportconcertband.org. Tickets are also on sale at the box office at the high school campus from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Moose dinner
North Port Moose Lodge offers a fried chicken dinner on the third Wednesday of each month. The dinner is served from 5-8 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the Building Fund. Advanced tickets available at the bar. It is a three-piece golden fried chicken dinner with potatoes, gravy, a vegetable and roll for members and qualified guests.
