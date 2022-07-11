PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials of Charlotte County and the city of North Port plan to meet Thursday to discuss a new Interstate 75 interchange, among other issues.
The interchange project is expected to take decades to complete.
The project would provide entry and exit ramps from I-75 between the two current interchanges in Port Charlotte on Kings Highway and in North Port on Toledo Blade.
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke suggested the meeting at an April 26 Charlotte County Commission meeting.
She said the lack of discussion slows the long-range project.
“The state was going to put interchanges on a backburner if they didn’t see more action out of the local municipalities,” she said, requesting a joint meeting between the two boards.
“I hope you will accept it and we can get these interchanges on quicker rather than a backburner, and then we’re looking at it in 20 years,” she added.
County commissioners agreed and directed staff to call a joint meeting at the time. Thursday’s meeting begins at 2 p.m. at the Murdock Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Room 119, Commission Chambers, Port Charlotte.
“We anticipate that the city (of North Port) and county commissioners will pledge to continue to cooperate toward meeting all the state and federal requirements to move ahead with the development of the new interchange,” county communications manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun Monday.
For years, local officials from both jurisdictions — and Sarasota County — have bounced the idea around to add interchanges in the areas of Raintree Boulevard or Yorkshire Street, which pass under Interstate 75, in North Port.
Both roads connect to Veterans Boulevard on the eastern and western regions of the roadway. Raintree also turns into Hillsborough Boulevard along the Charlotte County-North Port line.
For the joint meeting, city and county staff propose expanding a February 2002 interlocal agreement for road maintenance and drainage of Chancellor and Hillsborough boulevards.
Both roadways would be involved in a potential interchange agreement.
Also proposed is mutual roadwork at the intersection of South Cranberry Boulevard and Hillsborough Boulevard.
“The joint meeting provides an opportunity for the elected bodies to discuss the proposed interchange and meet the Florida Department of Transportation’s objective to ensure jurisdictional coordination regarding regional infrastructure projects of this nature,” North Port Deputy Communication’s Manager Madison Heid told The Daily Sun Monday.
“Should the city commission agree with the proposed configuration,” Heid added, “next steps by city staff would likely include incorporating this proposal into the comprehensive plan and the master plan that will be developed for ‘Activity Center 6 (Yorkshire).’”
Heid added that city staff would also review the city’s transportation plan to identify future needed infrastructure improvements that might tie into the new interchange.
“Staff would also continue coordination with staff from FDOT, Sarasota County, Charlotte County, and the regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations,” she added.
To read more about Thursday’s meeting, go to Charlottecountyfl.gov/agenda/20220714/20220714 Agenda.pdf.
