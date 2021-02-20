The North Port Community United Church of Christ will have its monthly German language worship service at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27.
The Rev. Attila Szemesi will officiate. Adhering to CDC guidelines, masks are required and attendees are asked to practice social distancing.
Due to COVID 19, there will not be a Fellowship Hour following the service.
The church is at 3450 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.
