NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission kicked off October by reviewing presentations, awards and discussing some hot-topic issues in the city.
The commission is made up of Mayor Vanessa Carusone, Vice Mayor Linda Yates and commissioners Debbie McDowell, Jill Luke and Chris Hanks.
The City Commission voted on the following items:
Reviewed a North Port Police Department presentation
Reviewed a presentation by Thomas Noyes, North Port’s representative on the Sarasota County Bicycle/Pedestrian/Trail advisory committee
Second reading for Commissioner Compensation, which increases commissioners’ yearly salary by $1,600: approved 4-1 with Hanks dissenting
Review the River Road and impact fee update: approved 5-0 to move forward on pledging $2 million using West Villages Improvement District transportation impact fees up, with 50 percent of the fees after up to $6 million
Gave city attorney direction to see if commissioners can use any portion of the West Villages Improvement District can go to general city transportation projects
Gave staff direction to bring back information on the city and county’s previous payments on River Road
Gave unanimous consensus to allow William Bowteck to continue to serve on the Public Utility Advisory Board while he briefly lives in Port Charlotte
Review a Community Development Block Grant between Sarasota County and North Port to fund Social Services Division staff salaries for $54,000: approved 5-0
Direct staff to get update where the West Villages Improvement District and Florida Department of Transportation are at regarding the stoplight at U.S. 41 in front of Islandwalk
Coming up in City Hall:
Monday, Oct. 8: City Hall closed for Columbus Day
1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9: City Commission meeting in Commission Chambers
1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10: Student Government Day mock commission meeting in Commission Chambers
9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11: Public Utilities Advisory Board meeting in Room 302
Coming up in North Port:
8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13: Community Yard Sale in front of City Hall, 4970 City Hall Boulevard
10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13: “Not-So-Scary” Halloween tea party at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way
