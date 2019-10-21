Great Gallery Heist
North Port Art Center’s Great Gallery Heist is Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 S. Sumter Blvd, North Port. There will be fun auctions, raffles, door prizes, a Best Masque Competition and more. Take part in some good-natured thievery and fun, and go home with a beautiful piece of art worth at least $150. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. art auction, and at 8 p.m., the Heist begins. Tickets are $95. Call 423-6460, visitwww.northportartcenter.or
g or stop by the art center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
Costume partyTrinity United Methodist Church of North Port is planning a Spook-tacular Family Halloween Costume Party, set for 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at they church, 4285 Wesley Lane. There will be games, a bounce house, best costume contests for all age groups, like-new bike giveaways, Culvers gift certificates, movie tickets, hot dogs, snowballs, candy, drinks. For more information, call 941-426-1734.
‘Trunk-O-Treat’San Pedro Church, with the Florida West Coast Car Club, will have a Trunk-O-Treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 on the church grounds, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Families are invited to bring children for Halloween candy and treats. The car show is open to all makes, models and years of vehicles. Registration is a $5 donation. Participants should bring Halloween candy for the kids. Music by “Cruzin with Chaz”. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call Steve at 941-423-6690.
Wing FestSons of Amvets Post 2000’s Wing Fest is 2-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. Five wings for $4.50 or 10 for $8, 10 flavors. Fries are $2. Carry-outs available. Music by Gage at 7:30 p.m. Please call 941-429-1999.
Walk on the Wild SideNorth Port Friends of Wildlife talk, “Walk on the Wild Side,” will be 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane. Learn where to hike, bike, horseback ride, or just relax and immerse yourself in nature. Come learn about these spacious pine flatwoods, blackwater creeks, freshwater wetlands, shady oak hammocks and scrubby flatwoods. Speaker Debbie Blanco is a fifth-generation Sarasota County native who’s an Environmental Specialist with the county’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department and land manager for Carlton Reserve, Big Slough Preserve and Sleeping Turtles Preserve North. For more information, call 941 876 3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Newcomer Day North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This free expo includes information tables by more than 60 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. This is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port; whether they’ve been here a few days or for a few years. For more information, visit cityofnorthport.com, call 941-429-PARK(7275), or stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center to speak with staff.
Fashion show gala Friends of the North Port Library fashion show gala is 5:30-11 p.m. Nov. 2 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 South Sumter Blvd, North Port. There are dozens of prizes and raffle items. Guests can take a photo by a classic car, then walk the red carpet into the event which celebrates the city of North Port’s 60th anniversary. Dress as sharply as you want. Buy a ticket and get a free year-long membership in the Friends of the Library. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-thenorth-port-library or at the Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
AMVETS steak dinnerAMVETS Riders will have a steak dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 with entertainment from 6-9 p.m. at the post, 7050 Chancelar Blvd., North Port. T-bone steak cooked to order, baked potato, salad and dessert for $12. Buy tickets by Tuesday Oct. 29. Call 941 429-5403.
Pumpkin PatchNorth Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, has its fourth-annual Pumpkin Patch is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Everyone is invited to the selection of pumpkins and gourds, ideal for decorating and jack-o-lanterns for carving. Take your family photos during your search for the perfect pumpkin. Please call 941-426-5580.
Pierogies, kielbasaSt. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
‘Life After Downton’Life After Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. “Are you missing Downton Abby? Love all things English?” That’s what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it’s a “friendly group that get’s together … to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips.” It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” Please call 941-861-5000.
Pasta dinner for Back Pack AngelsNorth Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Students (aka Back Pack Angels) pasta dinner is 5-6:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at North Port High School. Prepared by Chef Paul Magliacane, Culinary Arts Instructor, and his students, the meal includes salad, garlic bread and your choice of two pasta sauces. $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10. Back Pack Angels will be having a bake sale, so pick up desert. Principal Brandon Johnson has arranged to have students direct parking, and show you to the cafeteria. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit organization that packs and delivers more than 800 bags of hygiene products each month to North Port schools. Purchase tickets by calling Joyce Hill 941-876-4809 or Dianne Patterson 813-758-2805. Visit www.backpackangels.org, and like us on Facebook.
It’s Batman!Batman and his Batmobile will be at in town from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at at 5601 Tuscola Blvd, North Port. This is a free event, so families are invited to come by for trick-or-treats and meet Batman and enter a raffle to sit in his Batmobile. Raffles will benefit 4Kids in Need and the Gulf Coast Preservation Society.
Backpack AngelsNorth Port Coalition Homeless/Needy Children (Backpack Angels) meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 5 at North Port Library. The nonprofit supplies hygiene products to needy students, delivering 800 bags with 8-10 items each month. Visit www.backpackangels.org the group’s Facebook page.
Poetry night
North Port Poetry Workshop will have a free Poetry Night open mic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail. For information, contact Scott Zirkelback at rszback@verizon.net.
College selection help
The North Port Library, 13800 S Tamiami Trail, will have a free college selection program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. It will feature experts who can help students in choosing the right college, the admissions process and financial assistance. The presenters will be available immediately after the program to answer questions about their institutions. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
‘Lest We Forget’
The North Port Concert Band will present “Lest We Forget” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at North Port Performing Arts Center. The concert, which kick’s off the band’s 33rd season, is a tribute to our country’s military by performing a patriotic theme to celebrate the men and women who have served our country and kept us safe from danger. Tickets are available at www.northportconcertband.org or through the box office located on the NPHS campus, 6400 W. Price Blvd. from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays, or by calling 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.