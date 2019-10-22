'Trunk-O-Treat'
San Pedro Church, with the assist of the Florida West Coast Car Club, will have a Trunk-O-Treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 on the church grounds, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Families are invited to bring children for Halloween candy and treats. The car show is open to all makes, models and years of vehicles. Registration is a $5 donation. Participants should bring Halloween candy for the kids. Music by "Cruzin with Chaz". Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call Steve at 941-423-6690.
Wing Fest
Sons of Amvets Post 2000's Wing Fest is 2-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the post, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs. Five wings for $4.50 or 10 for $8, 10 flavors. Fries are $2. Carry-outs available. Music by Gage at 7:30 p.m. Please call 941-429-1999.
Walk on the Wild Side
North Port Friends of Wildlife talk, “Walk on the Wild Side,” will be 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane. Learn where to hike, bike, horseback ride, or just relax and immerse yourself in nature. Come learn about these spacious pine flatwoods, blackwater creeks, freshwater wetlands, shady oak hammocks and scrubby flatwoods. Speaker Debbie Blanco is a fifth-generation Sarasota County native who's an Environmental Specialist with the county's Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department and land manager for Carlton Reserve, Big Slough Preserve and Sleeping Turtles Preserve North. For more information, call 941 876 3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Newcomer Day
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This free expo includes information tables by more than 60 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. This is the perfect chance for anyone interested in learning more about North Port; whether they've been here a few days or for a few years. For more information, visit cityofnorthport.com, call 941-429-PARK(7275), or stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center to speak with staff.
Fashion show gala
Friends of the North Port Library fashion show gala is 5:30-11 p.m. Nov. 2 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 South Sumter Blvd, North Port. There are dozens of prizes and raffle items. Guests can take a photo by a classic car, then walk the red carpet into the event which celebrates the city of North Port's 60th anniversary. Dress as sharply as you want. Buy a ticket and get a free year-long membership in the Friends of the Library. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-thenorth-port-library or at the Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
AMVETS steak
AMVETS Riders will have a steak dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 with entertainment from 6-9 p.m. at the post, 7050 Chancelar Blvd., North Port. T-bone steak cooked to order, baked potato, salad and dessert for $12. Buy tickets by Tuesday Oct. 29. Call 941 429-5403.
Pumpkin Patch
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, fourth-annual Pumpkin Patch is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Everyone is invited to the selection of pumpkins and gourds, ideal for decorating and jack-o-lanterns for carving. Take your family photos during your search for the perfect pumpkin. Please call 941-426-5580.
College financial aid help
North Port Library, 13800 S Tamiami Trail, will host a free college financial aid open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. It will cover Free Application for Federal Student Aid and Bright Futures. The FAFSA is required for all governmental assistance, including scholarships and loans, and most private scholarships. Since many scholarships have limited funds available and deadlines vary, it is advantageous to complete the FAFSA as early as possible. Attendees should bring the student’s (and parents if applicable) Social Security numbers, 2018 tax returns, records of investments and other income not reported for taxes, and Federal Student Aid identification numbers if available. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
'Life After Downton'
Life After Downton group meets at 10 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month at North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. "Are you missing Downton Abby? Love all things English?" That's what the group has as its passion. According to the leaders, it's a "friendly group that get’s together … to have a ‘cuppa tea and view past episodes, discuss the characters, and plan visits to tea rooms, lunches and one day trips." It also discusses programs like “Poldark,” “The Durrells,” “Call the Midwife,” and “Grantchester.” Please call 941-861-5000.
Pasta dinner for Back Pack Angels
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Students (aka Back Pack Angels) pasta dinner is 5-6:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at North Port High School. Prepared by Chef Paul Magliacane, Culinary Arts Instructor, and his students, the meal includes salad, garlic bread and your choice of two pasta sauces. $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10. Back Pack Angels will be having a bake sale, so pick up desert. Principal Brandon Johnson has arranged to have students direct parking, and show you to the cafeteria. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit organization that packs and delivers more than 800 bags of hygiene products each month to North Port schools. Purchase tickets by calling Joyce Hill 941-876-4809 or Dianne Patterson 813-758-2805. Visit www.backpackangels.org, and like us on Facebook.
It's Batman!
Batman and his Batmobile will be at in town from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at at 5601 Tuscola Blvd, North Port. This is a free event, so families are invited to come by for trick-or-treats and meet Batman and enter a raffle to sit in his Batmobile. Raffles will benefit 4Kids in Need and the Gulf Coast Preservation Society.
Great Gallery Heist
North Port Art Center's Great Gallery Heist is Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 3401 S. Sumter Blvd, North Port. There will be fun auctions, raffles, door prizes, a Best Masque Competition and more. Take part in some good-natured thievery and fun, and go home with a beautiful piece of art worth at least $150. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. art auction, and at 8 p.m., the Heist begins. Tickets are $95. Call 423-6460, visit www.northportartcenter.org or stop by the art center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
Costume party
Trinity United Methodist Church of North Port is planning a Spook-tacular Family Halloween Costume Party, set for 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at they church, 4285 Wesley Lane. There will be games, a bounce house, best costume contests for all age groups, like-new bike giveaways, Culvers gift certificates, movie tickets, hot dogs, snowballs, candy, drinks. For more information, call 941-426-1734.
Backpack Angels
North Port Coalition Homeless/Needy Children (Backpack Angels) meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 5 at North Port Library. The nonprofit supplies hygiene products to needy students, delivering 800 bags with 8-10 items each month. Visit www.backpackangels.org the group's Facebook page.
Poetry night
North Port Poetry Workshop will have a free Poetry Night open mic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail. For information, contact Scott Zirkelback at rszback@verizon.net.
College selection help
The North Port Library, 13800 S Tamiami Trail, will have a free college selection program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. It will feature experts who can help students in choosing the right college, the admissions process and financial assistance. The presenters will be available immediately after the program to answer questions about their institutions. To register, call 941-861-1110 or visit the library.
Chord Company
The Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season.Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215.
Toastmasters
North Port Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Lakes of North Port. The group works to help people “become a more effective communicator, improve your speaking skills and to enhance your leadership potential.” The Lakes of North Port is at 1015 Ohana Way.
Rotary Club of North Port Central
The Rotary Club of North Port Central meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-626-5880.
Writers on the Air
Writers gather together on Sundays at Common Grounds Meeting Hall to take part in Writers on the Air through WKDW Radio, 97.5 FM in North Port. Common Grounds is at 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Writers are sought to read 3-5 minutes of poems, stories or screenplays. The public is welcomed as well. For more information, call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262 or email lschell2@verizon.net.
Meals on Wheels
North Port Meals On Wheels needs volunteers available for a few hours a week to help with cooking or delivering food for the organization. “Need in North Port has become critical so consequently has our need for volunteers to assist us,” the nonprofit says. Anyone who wants to get involved can call northportmealsonwheels@gmail.com or email 941-474-8802.
Art center to raffle tickets
North Port Art Center is raffling one suite for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs on Oct. 26. The raffle for the suite includes 14 tickets in the air conditioned suite for a $240 value. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. For tickets or more information, call 941-423-6460 or stop by the center at 5950 Sam Shapos Way between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tax-aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide Program needs volunteers for the next tax season. Those with computer or tax-related experience are needed. Volunteers receive training and IRS certification. The volunteers offer free tax preparation for low and moderate incoming people nationwide in person. Anyone interested can call 941-423-5477.
Volunteers needed
Friends of the Mid-County Library at Forrest Nelson and U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte needs volunteers. The bookstore sells donated books, CDs and other media items. Proceeds go into library programs. Volunteers are needed who can help three hours a week, or substitute occasionally for other volunteers. Stop in any weekday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to fill out an application.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Pinochle games
Pinochle games take place from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6-9 p.m. Fridays at the North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Volunteers needed
WKDW FM is seeking volunteers to assist with its “Writers on the Air” show that takes place from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call Linda at 941-223-1262.
