NORTH PORT — How safe is living in North Port?
According to the city’s police department, North Port is one of the safest cities of its size in the country.
In the 2018 police report on the city, Police Chief Todd Garrison said the city has one of the lowest crime rates compared to cities of the same size in the U.S.
In addition, the police chief says North Port’s crime rate is lower than approximately 77 percent of Florida cities.
How low is it?
Second lowest among 16 peer cities, according the statistics. Only Weston, a far western suburb of Fort Lauderdale, is lower.
North Port’s crime rate is less than 37 percent of Sarasota’s and just over 45 percent of Bradenton’s.
Compared to Daytona Beach, the crime rate in North Port is less than 19 percent of the East Coast beach resort.
“We ranked second lowest in crime,” said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department. “We’ll take that every day long.”
Taylor said the closure rate from the department, which is the number of investigations solved, is also quite high.
“We do close a lot of our cases,” he said. “We are persistent.”
The crime numbers are low despite some “inconsistencies” in 2018, he said.
“For example, at this time last year we had three reported homicides. This year, we have had none,” Taylor said.
North Port has a record 109 police officers. In addition, 40 full-time civilians work in the department. The 2018 budget for the department was $15.7 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.