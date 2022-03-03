Hockey rink reopens
The Tringali Hockey and Sports League will celebrate the reopening of Englewood's street hockey rink with an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tringali Center, 3460 North Access Road, Englewood. The Charlotte County rink has been closed since 2019 but reopened recently. For more information about the league, call 941-441-6888.
Learn to sail
Englewood Sailing Association will offer adult Learn to Sail class 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7-10, at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay, Winson Avenue. Learn the basics of sailing. Boats will be provided. Class is taught on land and on water. Students must know how to swim. For more information, check englewoodsailing.org or call Kona Sams at 941-266-4447.
Rotonda scholarship scramble
The Rotonda Mens Golf Association's annual Scholarship Scramble Tournament is 7:30 a.m. March 24 at the Rotonda Hills, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Men, Women and mixed-group can play. Fee is $50 for Rotonda club members, $75 for nonmembers. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Proceeds go to scholarships for LBHS senior. To sign up or learn more about the scholarship tournament, call 641-990-5619 or email him at rpholck69@gmail.com.
North Port British Ladies
The North Port British Ladies will meet for lunch at noon Monday, March 7 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail No. 2728, North Port. All Brits in the area are welcome. RSVP to Barbara. Call 941-564-6404.
AARP TAX HELP
AARP is offering free in-person tax preparation service to anyone of any age, especially if you are 50 or older and can’t afford to pay for tax preparation.
Membership in AARP is not required. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), last year’s tax return and documentation to support their income and deductions. Appointments can be made in person between through April 18 at the following locations and times in North Port:
• Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane
• Wednesdays: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at San Pedro Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail
• Thursdays: 9-1 p.m., North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
Manta Market
The Manta Market at Lemon Bay High School is wrapping up for one more Saturday. It's 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Welcome home veterans
The Wm. A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 is hosting a Welcome home Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans event from noon to 11 p.m. today at the Post, 4800 Trott Circle, North Port. All veterans who served in those areas and their families are invited. There will be vendor area, a bounce house, Juggles the Clown, a Sno Cone truck, food trucks and a beer wagon from noon to 5 p.m. Live music includes the Flying Drito Bros. at noon, Nobody's Fool at 3 p.m. and the Jack Michael Band at 6 p.m. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Buchan Fly In
The annual Buchan Fly In is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood. View vintage, experimental, home-built and general aviation aircraft, meet and greet with visiting pilots. Breakfast is available from The French Artisan from 9-11 a.m., featuring quiche, pastry, orange juice and coffee for $8. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including hamburgers and hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks from a food truck. For information, contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or email conquestmusic@comcast.net.
Kids' Needs tournament
Kids' Needs of Englewood will have benefit four-ball golf scramble beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. April 2 at Oyster Creek Golf & Country Club. Fee is $50 per golfer, and will include coffee and doughnuts and light lunch afterwards. Prizes will be awarded. For more information about the tournament and the organization, visit www.kidsneedsenglewood.org.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. At Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
