Tringali swingset work
Charlotte County workers have begun replacing the damaged swing set at Tringali Park, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood. Work is expected to be completed by May 27. Park patrons should avoid the construction area until all work is complete. For information, contact Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-613-3238.
Newcomer Day
North Port's Newcomer Day is set for 10 a.m. to noon May 14 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Presented in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, Newcomer Day is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Find information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. Free parking and admission. Visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay call 941-429-PARK (7275).
Burst Into Summer carnival
The Literacy Center for Dyslexia of Englewood, a nonprofit organization, invites the community to a "Burst Into Summer" carnival set for 2-6 p.m. May 15 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. There will be games, prizes, food, crafts, face-painting and more for families and children of all ages. Advance admission tickets are $2 for children ages 2-14, and $5 adults at tlcfordyslexia.com or at the door. Call 941-473-2266 or email tlcdyslexia@gmail.com.
Englewood East Association
The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association will meet at 2:30 p.m. May 17 in the meeting room of Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road. Guest speaker will be Charlotte County Historian Jennifer Zoebelei. This will be the association's last meeting until October.
Kids to Parks Day
Kids to Parks Day is set for May 21 at three different sites in North Port. From 8:30-9:30 a.m., enjoy donuts at the Garden of the Five Senses, 4299 Pan American Blvd. Next, 10- 11:30 a.m. stop by the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, to try archery. The final stop will be 2:30-4 p.m. for giant lawn games and field day activities at Blue Ridge Park, 2155 Ridgewood Drive. Kids to Parks Day is celebrated nationwide as a day of outdoor play for people of all ages. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) option 2.
Guns-n-Hoses
The Axe Haus in North Port will present Guns-n-Hoses, an axe-throwing tournament pitting North Port Police officers against North Port firefighters. The North Port Police Officers Association and the North Port Firefighter Benevolent Association are both participating, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. Everyone's invited. There will be raffles, food by Uncle Frank's Hot Dogs and fun for the whole family. It's set for noon to 3 p.m. June 11 at 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. For more information, visit www.theaxehaus.com.
Images of Ukraine exhibit
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold an exhibit of Ukrainian artwork through May 14. Art Center artists have dedicated their time and support painting places of interest, museums and historic places that represent Ukraine and that may not be standing anymore due to the destruction and as a tribute to Ukraine and their people. All artwork may be purchased and will go to the local Ukrainian community.
Volunteers needed
Englewood Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to help fill in when drivers cannot deliver. Drivers are provided a ride-along training and then added to the substitute list. Substitute drivers are given usually a week or more notice and are only scheduled once per week. There is also a need for people to work in the office. Please call 941-474-4445 and leave a message for Terri Lawson, the volunteer coordinator.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live her fulltime. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a reques if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at (941)429-8945.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Art show opens
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park are exhibiting the works of Kathy Wilke, Sharon Eng and Cara Guagilardo at 6 p.m. May 12 at Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Wilke is accomplished artist in Watercolor and teaches at the art center. Eng works in a variety of multi-medias and has won several awards and Guagilardo designs jewelry. The show runs through June. All items on display may be purchased, or you can visit www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
