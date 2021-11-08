Charter Review Commission
The Charlotte County Charter Review Commission will conduct a meeting at 3 p.m. Nov. 10, in the Large Multi-Purpose Room of the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. A range of topics will be discussed, including, but not limited to, sub-committee reports and approval of attorney’s professional services. The public is invited to attend and provide input. For information, call 941-764-4941.
Thanksgiving Feasts
The Suncoast Technical Center’s Bistro on the North Port campus, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, will serve its grab-and-go Thanksgiving Feast from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 through Nov. 11. Menu includes oven-roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes with veloute sauce, old-fashioned cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, green bean casserole, homemade rolls and cranberry sauce and pumpkin spice dessert bars with silky cream cheese frosting for $12. Call 941-257-2252 ext 20456 for more information.
Give Back to Englewood Drive
Grande Aire in Englewood is partnering with several other area businesses for a Give Back to Englewood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at their Englewood headqurters, 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood.
It’s a Thanksgiving food drive to benefit St. David’s Jubilee Center and a blood drive for One Blood. Anyone who gives one item to the food drive and donates blood during the event will receive a plate of food during our Thanksgiving feast, including fried turkey, dessert, side dishes and more. One plate per person, while supplies last.
One Blood’s Big Red Bus will be on hand for blood donations. Food donations will go straight to the Jubilee Center. Needed items include instant mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin, canned green beans and corn, relish, olives, stuffing mix, mayonnaise, gravy, cake mix, canned fruit, frosting, cake, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products.
If you can’t go on Nov. 13, just drop off food at Grande Aire, or other participating businesses including the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Nothing Missed Home Inspections, Paradise Exclusive Realty, Thoroughbred Golf Carts, Ivy’s on Dearborn or at the Jubilee Center at St. David’s church.
To learn more about the event, find the Give Back to Englewood Drive on Facebook.
San Pedro Catholic Church
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. A variety of items are available. Bingo games continue on Fridays starting at 4:30 p.m. A casino trip to Immokolee is planned for Nov. 22. The cost is $25. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Free COVID vaccine shots
A free COVID vaccine clinic is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. You can get a free Pfizer first dose, a second dose, or a booster, or a free Moderna first shot, second shot or booster. Bring kids 12 and older. You can also get a free flu shot if you have proof of insurance. Vaccines will be provided by Walmart pharmacy. The event is sponsored by the Sarasota County Democratic Party, the North Port Democratic Club, the Sarasota Hispanic Caucus, the Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus, and the Covid-19 Regional Coalition. Walk-ins are welcome, or reserve at app.myirmobile.com/auth/event/dd069bfc-3038-11ec-9aec-3b1447554985.
Pancake breakfast
The Knights of Columbus will serve Sunday Morning pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. It’s $8 for all-you-can-eat pancakes with scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal in thanks for their service. To join the Knights contact Deputy Grand Knight Don Kasson at 513-604-4334 or dkasson@comcast.net.
Pancake breakfast
Rotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 invites the public to a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 14 at the post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. For $8, get all-you-can-eat pancakes, one order of bacon or sausage, and coffee or hot tea. Get hash browns for $1, and extra bacon or sausage is $2. Bloody Mary’s and screwdrivers are $1.75 each. Call 941-697-3616 for more information.{div}
Fall Garden Tour and Sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will present its annual Fall Garden Tour and Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at the club, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be a presale event from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 18 at the clubhouse.
The event will include tours of six gardens around the community. The sale will feature many kinds of unique plants, handmade crafts, cards and raffle baskets. Tickets for the tour are $15 and are available at the clubhouse. For tickets and information, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Stuff the Cruiser Thanksgiving drive
The North Port Police Department his holding a Stuff the Cruiser Thanksgiving food drive. It’s set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, North Port. All non-perishable items will be immediately donated to the Awaken Church Food Pantry in time for Thanksgiving Day.
Woman’s Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club has planned its annual bazaar for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the club, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. Find crafts, gifts and homemade goodies, all at great prices. For more information, call 941-474-9762 or visit www.lemonbaywomansclub.com.
Rotonda West craft bazaar
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is holding a Craft Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The bazaar will feature homemade cookies by the pound, Chinese auction, decorations, Christmas gifts, coastal art and much more
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.) American Made will play rock hits from the ‘60s to the ‘80s. Admission and parking are free. Bring their chairs, blankets. Seating is first-come, first-serve beginning at 5 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and other food and drink vendors will be on hand. No outside alcohol permitted. Please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at the church 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. There will be no seating inside the church this year.
ONGOING ---------------
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.{/div}
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County’s Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Closet of Hope
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church,1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The Closet is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. People must present a photo ID at the door showing residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port, or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
Garden Club saleLemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, has a weekly plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Fridays. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but members work each Friday propagating plants, their specialty is bromeliads. Visitors are asked to follow the CDC guidelines which includes wearing mask in the gardens. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMCThe Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com. for more information.
St. David’s Thrift ShopSt. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help at the store. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
ON HOLD FOR SUMMER:
VFW BingoVeterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178’s Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
Englewood OpryThe Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
