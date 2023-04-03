North Port’s Krysta Fowler (third from left) was part of a winning team of five girls who were chosen to launch an experiment in space. The team consisted of Fowler, Morgan Grayson, Chelsea Mayfield, Anais Mera-Sarnelli, Autumn Rhodes and NASA astronaut Nicole Stott.
North Port’s Krysta Fowler (third from left) was part of a winning team of five girls who were chosen to launch an experiment in space. The team consisted of Fowler, Morgan Grayson, Chelsea Mayfield, Anais Mera-Sarnelli, Autumn Rhodes and NASA astronaut Nicole Stott.
NORTH PORT — Sending an item into space doesn’t happen very often, but a 15-year-old girl from North Port watched a rocket take off with her science experiment inside.
North Port High School sophomore Krysta Fowler was part of a winning team of five Girl Scouts who were chosen to launch an experiment into space.
The project started in 2021.
The team participated in Higher Orbits’ Go For Launch, a nonprofit organization creating an experiential learning lab for secondary school students across the United States.
“We were told to create a project that could be potentially be sent up into space,” Krysta said. “This project had to solve some kind of problem on earth. This project had to also fit within a small cube. We named ourselves, ‘Team Andromeda,’ a galaxy that is very beautiful with an intriguing story behind it.”
After some research, the team learned about a bacteria called Deinococcus radiodurans.
“We wanted to do something with technology and we learned that this bacteria was able to survive under extreme conditions,” Krysta said. “It’s an extraordinary bacteria, one that’s lipids have been suspected to help with the aid and treatment of many respiratory diseases.
“Like most bacteria, its reproduction numbers increase while in space. We noted that we would have a lot of lipids to experiment with. The lipids would be removed from the Deinococcus radiodurans once the cube made it back to earth.”
From there, the lipids would be examined and used to create vaccines and treatment to help with respiratory diseases — and maybe help prevent them.
“We worked with Space Tango (a company that manufactures health and technology products in space that create value and transformational solutions) to get the bacteria for the experiment.”
Krysta and her family traveled to Cape Canaveral to watch the rocket launch.
“It was really cool to be so close to the launchpad,” she said.
The rocket began its 30-day trip March 14, docking at the International Space Station two days later.
“Right now, we are receiving data from the project, like photos of the bacteria. It hasn’t changed much.”
The rocket will return April 15.
“It should be reproducing over the next two weeks. The lipids will be extracted when it returns.”
The project will wrap up over the next few months.
Team Andromeda consists of Krysta Fowler, Morgan Grayson, Chelsea Mayfield, Anais Mera-Sarnelli and Autumn Rhodes. Their experiment will look at the “Effects of Microgravity on a Radiation Resistant Bacteria.”
NASA astronaut Nicole Stott visited the science camp in 2021 in Lakeland to meet the team of young scientists.
“I’m so excited that Team Andromeda is a ‘Go For Launch’ experiment,” Stott said, in a news release. “It was a pleasure working with these young women as they came together as a crew, developed their winning science experiment, and planned their mission. Love to see students like these bringing their dreams to life in space.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.