A bizarre set of circumstances involving a drunk driver and two separate car accidents led to the death of a "good Samaritan" on the side of Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County early Sunday morning.
George Evans, 32, of Ruskin, was driving drunk in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins. For some reason, Evans stopped his 2018 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane of the highway near mile marker 254.
Veronica Gonzalez, 31, of Ruskin, also headed southbound on the interstate, crashed her 2003 Buick into Evans' stopped car. The accident left both cars blocking lanes of I-75, Gaskins said.
Wesley Weysham, 59, of North Port, a paramedic by trade and a "good Samaritan" according to Gaskins, stopped at the scene of the crash and tried to help Evans. Weysham pulled Evans from his car and took him to the shoulder of the roadway to give him medical attention.
That's when yet another car, a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Samuel Flores, 24 crashed into Evans' truck, causing the Tacoma to spin into Weysham and burst into flames.
Flores sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital-South.
Gonzalez was seriously injured and taken to Tampa General Hospital. Evans, who suffered minor injuries, was also taken to Tampa General.
Weysham, who stopped to help Evans, died at the scene. WFLA reported he was a retired Sarasota County firefighter.
Charges in the incident are pending, Gaskins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.