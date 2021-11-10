NORTH PORT — The Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library believe they found a diamond in the rough recently when volunteers were going through old donated books.
“We found a 1941 yearbook from Mansfield, Ohio that was featured in Time magazine,” said Judy Savela, Board member of FOSSPL.
“It also had a distinguished alumnus in it. On page 49 is junior class president Lee Adams, who went on to become a well-known Broadway lyricist. He won Tony awards for his book on ‘Bye, Bye Birdie.’ Even more familiar is his contribution to ‘Those Were The Days’ sung by characters Edith and Archie Bunker for the ‘All in the Family’ TV show.”
Savela said the book interested her because it was the same year her mother graduated high school in Michigan.
“I almost tossed it out, but then I wanted to see what the world looked like to a teenager at that time.” she said. “The yearbook gave me a glimpse at what her life as a graduating 17-year-old was probably like.”
In the yearbook, are photos taken by a Life Magazine photographer who enjoyed writing about small towns.
“World-famous photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt from Life Magazine had come to ‘small town’ Mansfield High that year and had done a lengthy feature about the class,” Savela said. “Sure enough, all of the people named in the article are in this yearbook.”
This piqued Savela’s interest even further, and she bought a copy of the 1941 Time Magazine on eBay to do further research.
“We were almost in a war at that time, and this is what these kids were seeing in the magazines,” Savela said. “Stories and advertisements included clues that a war was coming. Even the theme of the yearbook ‘Come Aboard’ and ‘We Got Our Wings’ with planes flying low in the air, signified something was happening soon.”
Savela is “bundling” the 1941 yearbook and the related Life magazine with the photo spread, and they are currently up for auction via the Friends of the Library.
“This coming Dec. 7 will be the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, and I’m sure that many of the young men pictured here enlisted,” Savela said. “Appropriately, the bidding reserve is $19.41.”
The Friends are accepting bids by email. People wishing to submit bids should send an email to friendsofsspl@gmail.com. The subject line should contain the bidder’s name, bidder’s phone number, and the bid amount. Participants can submit multiple bids, but each one needs to be in a separate email. All bids will be acknowledged. The bidding deadline is 7:55 a.m. on Dec. 7, the first moment of the Pearl Harbor attack.
The highest bidder will be contacted and announced on the afternoon of Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library is an all-volunteer 501©3 nonprofit organization.
