North Port High School celebrated the 2019 Homecoming with Spirit Week, a fun Block Party and much more.
Friday night, the Bobcats won their Homecoming game against visiting Bayshore, and the 2019 Homecoming Queen and King were announced at halftime: Amaya Cartagena and Tyler Allen.
Saturday night, students gathered in the gymnasium for a Hawaiian-themed Homecoming Dance.
For more, see Page 4 of this section, and check out galleries in the North Port Sun page at www.yoursun.com/northport.
