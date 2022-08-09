NORTH PORT — City leaders met with Sarasota Memorial Health Care System officials Tuesday to try to create a pathway to bringing a hospital to North Port.
City manager Jerome Fletcher, Mayor Pete Emrich and other city leaders met with David Verinder, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System's president and CEO in North Port.
"This was a preliminary meeting to get everyone on the same page," said North Port Mayor Pete Emrich. "Jerome (Fletcher, city manager) is putting a team together and we have a project manager. We're ready to rock and roll."
They discussed preliminary plans and the timeline for city permits SMH will seek before construction begins at hospital-owned property off Sumter Boulevard near Interstate 75.
Their estimate is three years to completion, according to a mews release from Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
“If the pre-construction and permitting work proceeds as planned, we hope to see the foundation taking shape in 2025, the same year we celebrate our health system’s 100th anniversary,” Verinder said in a statement emailed to The Daily Sun following the meeting.
Sarasota Memorial bought the 32-acre parcel in 2007 with the stated intent of building a hospital in North Port. After Sarasota Memorial Health Care System opened its new 110-bed hospital in Venice, hospital officials begun to plan for North Port.
A North Port hospital has been part of Sarasota Memorial's strategic plan, Verinder stated.
“As we had hoped, the new Venice hospital is expanding and bringing our extensive physician base further south, which provides the support and specialty services we need to move forward with a full-service hospital in North Port,” he stated.
North Port officials have been asking Sarasota Memorial and other private health care providers to build a hospital for years. North Port is the largest city in Sarasota County with about 80,000 residents.
“The want and need for a first-class medical facility in the North Port community is palpable, and has been for many years,” city manager Jerome Fletcher stated. ”This meeting was just the beginning of the discussion, and the City looks forward to hearing more about how we can support the plans and the economic development opportunities a new hospital will bring to North Port.”
Emrich said one of the hospital officials' concerns was getting water and sewer service to that part of the city in time for the construction. The city, for its part, has been planning the utility expansion for years and will be ready, he said.
While hospital officials say they will be aiming to open with 100 beds, what has not yet been worked out are the size, cost and construction schedule for the hospital, but Sarasota Memorial is working on a campus design that can be easily expanded.
The SMH-Venice facility has already been approved for expansion less than a year after it opened.
Sarasota Memorial is a public health system that is overseen by an elected governing board.
"It has taken years of careful forethought and planning, and will take considerable staffing and financial resources to achieve this milestone, but we have committed the resources to move forward immediately with the work needed to begin building SMH-North Port,” said board chair Sharon Wetzler DePeters, who is a South County resident.
Sarasota Memorial officials say they plan to start a community advisory board for input about hospital matters in North Port.
