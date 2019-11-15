Members of the Kiwanis Club of North Port spent last week going to all elementary schools in both middle schools in North Port delivering new socks and underwear for children in need. Pictured are members at woodland Middle School in North Port. The school nurses aide keeps the items for students when they have an accident or need these items.
