NORTH PORT — The rosters for three North Port Little League all-star teams have been named and the teams are beginning practices at Atwater Community Park.
The teams are the 9-10-year-olds, 11-year-olds and 10-12-year-olds.
Dave Santimauro is the manager of the 10-12 all-stars, Matt Valentine is the manager of the 11-year olds and Matt Mitchell is the manager of the 9-10 year olds.
Dave Santimauro led the Tigers to the city championship and the Battle of the Borders championship with just one loss for the entire season. His team featured strong pitching and defense and that should be a trait of the 11-12 all-stars. Valentine managed the second-place Rays and they were close to the Tigers all season and also made the semifinals of the Battle of the Border tournament.
Mitchell was the manager of the 2018 champion Blue Jays, and he helped them be competitive this past season despite having a young team.
“We’ve just had one day of practice so far,” said Mitchell of his 9-10 all-stars. “We’re hopeful of doing well. All of our players were in the major division during the regular season.”
Members of the 9-10 all-stars include Maxwell Allen, Weston Bartlett, Max Bumgarner, Hunter Carlson, Alex Cooper, Jayce Mckechney, Seth Mitchell, Kevin Ryan, Spencer Santimauro, Quinton Solis, Clan Stephens, Jax Stoltzfus and Logan Voigt.
Members of the 11-year old all-stars are Ayden Baker, Rylan Bradley, Gerado Chow-Santana, Kayden Davidson, Julian Espejo, Aidan Fischer, Ty Murray, Dominic Poole, Caden Racean, Peyton Rassbach, Brayden Smith, Rocco Valentine and Jacob Weller.
The members of the 10-12 all-stars are Mason Allan, Cooper Boggess, Shalom Carrasquillo, Logan Cook, Landon Davidson, A.J Heydet, Devon Jackson, Jacob Lombard, Eli Porinchak, Nick Posilovich, Dwon Stellwag Jr., Landon Wade and Bradyn Williams.
All the games in the three divisions will be played at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota. The 8-10 and 11-year old tournaments will begin June 15 and the 10-12 tournment will start June 22. The tournaments will all be double-elimination affairs.
