NORTH PORT - The North Port Little League begins Feb. 16 with signups set to start Jan. 19.
On Jan. 5, the fifth annual Logan Hoggarth Camp was held at the Atwater Community Park fields. Hoggarth, a 2012 graduate of North Port High School, went on to play for Boston College's baseball team.
Several other former players and coaches helped Hoggarth conduct the camp. About 100 kids learned about baseball's basic fundamentals and playing team ball.
"They all learned a lot," Matt Mitchell said.
Mitchell managed the Blue Jays to the North Port Little League championships last season. He will manage the Blue Jays again this season.
"I have four or five players returning from my team of last season," Mitchell said.
"I have seven players back from last seasons' team," said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. "I'll need at least five more (from the tryouts) but I'm optimistic. We should have a good, solid team."
Tryouts will begin Jan. 19 for the major division teams. Kids who were on the minor division teams last season will have to try out. After the tryouts, there will be a draft.
Following the regular season, there will be playoffs in the major and minor divisions. Following that, the North Port major division teams will again host the Battle of the Borders tournament. That will include North Port, Englewood and Venice teams.
The end of the Little League season will be the District 16 tournaments.
