NORTH PORT — A North Port man died after his small plane crashed into a South Carolina lake Sept. 10.

Todd J. Carrell, 55, was en route to Anderson, South Carolina when his plane ended up crashing about 12:39 p.m. into Lake Hartwell, near the South Carolina/Georgia border. He had taken off from Punta Gorda Airport at 9:40 a.m. that morning.


