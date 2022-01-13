NORTH PORT — A North Port man arrested in December on charges of possessing 10 pornographic videos involving children was rearrested this week on additional charges.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Gregory William Brown, 51, of the 2200 block of Baltimore Street, on 30 additional charges of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to court records released Thursday.
North Port police picked up Brown, who had been out on bond since his Dec. 29 arrest on the original charges, and took him into custody Tuesday. Brown’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty to the 10 charges that day.
According to the FDLE, the investigation began when agents learned that an online address was being used to share files depicting child sexual abuse. Agents executed a search warrant at Brown’s residence and seized numerous devices for forensic analysis.
Forensic examination of Brown’s devices revealed more than 90 videos and more than 70 images of files depicting the sexual abuse of children.
A news release from the FDLE stated that each charge was enhanced to a second-degree felony “because of the number of files and because at least one video depicted the sexual battery of a child.”
Staff writers Frank Fiori and Chris Porter contributed to this report.
