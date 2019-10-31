NORTH PORT — A man with a long criminal history faces charges in connection with an assault on a woman in her North Port residence on Oct. 24.
Michael Rotell, 33, of North Port, was charged with burglary with assault or battery, battery, violation of a court injunction, and obstructing justice by tampering in a first-degree felony proceeding.
According to police, a woman who had a court injunction forbidding Rotell to be within 500 feet of her, called police after a door alarm sounded at her home on Alibi Terrace. She said she awoke to find Rotell standing in the doorway of her bedroom.
The two began to argue, the report states. As she reached for her cell phone to call 911, Rotell allegedly pushed her and punched her. Investigating officers reported her left eye was swollen and bruised.
According to the woman, Rotell ran out a sliding back door at the house.
Rotell’s court history dates back to 2001, with driving violations, assault charges, disorderly charges, burglary and failure to pay child support. A total of 38 court appearances are listed in Sarasota County court records.
He told police he is currently homeless.
In the latest incident, Rotell’s bond is set at $45,000. As of Wednesday, he was in custody at the Sarasota County Jail in Sarasota.
