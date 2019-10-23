NORTH PORT — Lou Olivieri knew something was wrong.
He suffered shortness of breath. Exhaustion. It grew progressively worse. In the end, it was a struggle to walk from the living room to the kitchen of his Sabal Trace home.
The retired high school teacher didn’t smoke. But it was apparent his lungs were failing.
Finally, earlier this year, his pulmonologist put him in Venice Regional Bayfront Health. Tests were run. He was there for seven weeks. His lungs continued to fail.
His physician, Dr. Laura Barber, decided something needed to be done. She thought he may need a lung transplant. But the Tampa hospitals that performed them would not take recipients over 65. Lou is 74.
Get him to Orlando, the doctor said. Off he went to AdventHeath Orlando Hospital. They perform transplant operations on older people. More tests were run, and Lou was evaluated. He was approved for the procedure, and put on a list to wait for a donor.
In March, a donor was identified. On March 24, he underwent the nine-hour surgery.
Today, Lou is back in North Port and feeling much better. The shortness of breath is gone.
But remaining are the costs of the operation and the costly anti-rejection medicine.
To help defer costs, his friends and family are getting together for a fundraiser, set for Oct. 27. The event is being sponsored by the National Foundation for Transplants. Lou’s wife, Alison Meyers, is spearheading the event.
“We will hold the fundraiser in Port Charlotte at the 24Twentyone Event Center,” Meyers said. “Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.” Raffle table items include gift cards and a wine-tasting event for up to 10 people and gift baskets.
Those interested in attending the event or simply contributing to the cause should contact Meyers at 941-223-9117.
