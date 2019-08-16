By GARY BROWN
Sun Correspondent
NORTH PORT — The North Port Mustangs Pop Warner teams are preparing for the 2019 season by playing in jamborees Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday, the Mustangs junior varsity, pee wee and junior pee wee teams will take on Riverdale and Sarasota in competition at Estero. Sunday, the North Port mitey mites and tiny mites will play at Cape Coral. The mitey mites will meet Riverdale and Sarasota. The tiny mites will take on Cape Youth and Riverdale.
North Port is in the traditional age/weight division this season. Kids play against other players roughly of their weight and age. Some other Pop Warner teams in the area are playing in the unlimited division where weights are mostly unlimited in each class.
“Everything is going good,” said Mustangs president and pee wee division head coach Bart Dixon. “We have about 20 players for each team this season, just about right. If we had around 35 players for each team, we’d have to worry more about getting playing time for each player.”
Dixon feels good about his team.
“Everybody who started last season is back,” he said. “Kids who didn’t start last season went to other teams in the area.”
Following the jamboree, the Mustangs will open the Peace Rive Conference season Aug. 24 against host Sarasota. Following the regular season, the top four teams will participate in the playoffs. The same goes for the unlimited division. There are 10 organizations in the traditional age/weight division and 10 in the unlimited division.
Other area Pop Warner teams also will be in jamborees Saturday and Sunday, including the Charlotte Warriors, Port Charlotte Bandits and Venice Vikings.
