Staff Report

NORTH PORT — The monthly meeting of the North Port Neighborhood Watch is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Commission Chambers at City Hall.

North Port Police Officer Kristin Voight will discuss trending criminal activity in the city, according to a social media post from the department.

“She will share where and when this criminal activity has taken place,” the post states. “Your questions will be answered to keep informed about what you should look for in your neighborhood.”

A nonprofit group will also be on hand to speak about pet ownership and how it assists dogs that have been abused or are needing to be rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed. The group is called Rescue Garage out of North Port.

“The more informed we are as citizens, the greater our ability to deter crime in our city,” the department said in its social media posting.

For more information, call 941-587-7887 or visit www.npnw.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments