Sexual battery suspect

NORTH PORT — Police have released a sketch of the man they suspect committed a sexual assault on a homeless woman earlier this month.

A woman reported she was assaulted between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Dec. 8 while sleeping in a gazebo near Pan American Boulevard on Tamiami Trail.

On Dec. 15, she provided a description with a sketch artist and an image was obtained.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black man 50 to 60 years old, short — just over 5 feet tall — and with a normal, non-muscular build. He had short twists in his hair (2- to 4-inches long). He spoke in a deep/raspy voice.

The man wore a cream-colored long-sleeve shirt/sweater with a brown stripe across the chest, flannel pants with white spots, and sneakers on. He was last seen traveling on a bicycle with blue and green stripped fenders over the wheels in the area of Tamiami Trail and Pan American Boulevard northbound.

If anyone is able to identify this subject or obtains any information, contact the North Port Police Department, Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com.

